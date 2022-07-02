Darleen M. Phillips, , age 82 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, September 26, 1939, in Clayton, MO, the daughter of Virgil and Mary (nee ) Flucht.

Memberships: V.F.W. Auxiliary to Post #5694 (continuous since 1962); Highland Woman’s Club; former member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland; and former member of the Church of Christ, Troy, IL.

Darleen was born in Clayton, MO and grew up in Branson, MO and Alton, IL area. In 1960 after moving to Highland, she worked for Basler Electric Co., Wick’s Organ Co., B-Line Corp. and then Artex, Inc. for 18 years and retiring in 2000. After retiring she went camping for two months in Alaska and spent winters in Texas. Her life partner was associated with the Ainad Temple Shriners and MaCliBo, in which she loved helping. She and her husband enjoyed working outside, camping, being members of the Cloud 9 Ranch Club, Inc., at Caulfield, MO,, where she loved 4-wheel riding with friends. Darleen particularly loved outdoor activities and nature. Her hobbies were doing crafts and arranging flowers. She especially loved time with their grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Life Partner – Wayne O. Deibert (together since 1998), Highland, IL

Daughter – Starla K. (Earl W., Jr.) Powell, Scottsville, KY

Son – Brian K. Maurer, Highland, IL

Life Partner’s Son – Dean C. (Cheryl) Deibert, Highland, IL

Life Partner’s Daughter – Denise M. (Ray) Joseph, Highland, IL

Step Child – Glen C. Phillips

Step Child – Steven C. Phillips

Step Child – Gianna Phillips

Life Partner’s Step Son – Kevin (Darla) Kuhner

Life Partner’s Step Daughter – Kathy Brown

Grandchild – Chontel M. Powell

Grandchild – Amber Markus

Grandchild – Ashley A. (Tony Heimsath) Zurliene

Grandchild – Earl W. “Will” (Shelby) Powell III

Grandchild – Wendy J. (Brett) Gustin

Grandchild – Danielle B. (Significant Other:Brandon Hanna) Maurer

Grandchild – Desiree A.(Significant Other: Aaron Klinkradt) Maurer

Life Partner’s Step-Grandchild – Amanda Reinhardt

Life Partner’s Grandchild – Anthony (Heather) Deibert

Life Partner’s Grandchild – Ashley (Steve) Alire

Life Partner’s Grandchild – Alex Deibert

Great Grandchild – Breanna K. Powell

Great Grandchild – Kimberly Powell

Great Grandchild – Kaydan Powell

Great Grandchild – Karter Powell

Great Grandchild – Lucy Powell

Great Grandchild – Charlie Powell

Great Grandchild – Amara Still

Great Grandchild – Beatrice Reinhardt

Great Grandchild – Theo Hanna

Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Maxwell Iberg

Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Reilly Alire

Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Eleanore Alire

Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Renley Deibert

Sibling – Donna M. (Bob) DePew.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Virgil William Flucht – Died 5/01/1966

Mother – Mary Margaret Gregory – Died 3/16/2012

Step Father – Steward Osman Mitchel – Died 9/16/2016

Second Husband – Gene Franklin “Seymour” Maurer – Died 1/12/2004

Third Husband – Leroy Lee Phillips – Died 8/12/1995

Life Partner’s Son – Dana W. Deibert – Died 12/24/1976

Half Sister – Verann Bertram

Half Sister – Janet Flucht-Morrissey – Died 8/02/2006

Half Brother – George W. Flucht .

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with David Glisson, Assoc. Pastor, Impact Church, Bowling Green, KY, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.