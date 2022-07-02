Darleen M. Phillips, , age 82 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.
She was born on Tuesday, September 26, 1939, in Clayton, MO, the daughter of Virgil and Mary (nee ) Flucht.
Memberships: V.F.W. Auxiliary to Post #5694 (continuous since 1962); Highland Woman’s Club; former member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland; and former member of the Church of Christ, Troy, IL.
Darleen was born in Clayton, MO and grew up in Branson, MO and Alton, IL area. In 1960 after moving to Highland, she worked for Basler Electric Co., Wick’s Organ Co., B-Line Corp. and then Artex, Inc. for 18 years and retiring in 2000. After retiring she went camping for two months in Alaska and spent winters in Texas. Her life partner was associated with the Ainad Temple Shriners and MaCliBo, in which she loved helping. She and her husband enjoyed working outside, camping, being members of the Cloud 9 Ranch Club, Inc., at Caulfield, MO,, where she loved 4-wheel riding with friends. Darleen particularly loved outdoor activities and nature. Her hobbies were doing crafts and arranging flowers. She especially loved time with their grandchildren.
Survivors include:
Life Partner – Wayne O. Deibert (together since 1998), Highland, IL
Daughter – Starla K. (Earl W., Jr.) Powell, Scottsville, KY
Son – Brian K. Maurer, Highland, IL
Life Partner’s Son – Dean C. (Cheryl) Deibert, Highland, IL
Life Partner’s Daughter – Denise M. (Ray) Joseph, Highland, IL
Step Child – Glen C. Phillips
Step Child – Steven C. Phillips
Step Child – Gianna Phillips
Life Partner’s Step Son – Kevin (Darla) Kuhner
Life Partner’s Step Daughter – Kathy Brown
Grandchild – Chontel M. Powell
Grandchild – Amber Markus
Grandchild – Ashley A. (Tony Heimsath) Zurliene
Grandchild – Earl W. “Will” (Shelby) Powell III
Grandchild – Wendy J. (Brett) Gustin
Grandchild – Danielle B. (Significant Other:Brandon Hanna) Maurer
Grandchild – Desiree A.(Significant Other: Aaron Klinkradt) Maurer
Life Partner’s Step-Grandchild – Amanda Reinhardt
Life Partner’s Grandchild – Anthony (Heather) Deibert
Life Partner’s Grandchild – Ashley (Steve) Alire
Life Partner’s Grandchild – Alex Deibert
Great Grandchild – Breanna K. Powell
Great Grandchild – Kimberly Powell
Great Grandchild – Kaydan Powell
Great Grandchild – Karter Powell
Great Grandchild – Lucy Powell
Great Grandchild – Charlie Powell
Great Grandchild – Amara Still
Great Grandchild – Beatrice Reinhardt
Great Grandchild – Theo Hanna
Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Maxwell Iberg
Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Reilly Alire
Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Eleanore Alire
Life Partner’s Great Grandchild – Renley Deibert
Sibling – Donna M. (Bob) DePew.
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Virgil William Flucht – Died 5/01/1966
Mother – Mary Margaret Gregory – Died 3/16/2012
Step Father – Steward Osman Mitchel – Died 9/16/2016
Second Husband – Gene Franklin “Seymour” Maurer – Died 1/12/2004
Third Husband – Leroy Lee Phillips – Died 8/12/1995
Life Partner’s Son – Dana W. Deibert – Died 12/24/1976
Half Sister – Verann Bertram
Half Sister – Janet Flucht-Morrissey – Died 8/02/2006
Half Brother – George W. Flucht .
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with David Glisson, Assoc. Pastor, Impact Church, Bowling Green, KY, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.