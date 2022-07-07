David Eugene Meyer, 89, of Highland, IL., died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center.

He was born February 10, 1933, to Daniel H. And Alta M. (nee Book) Meyer, in the Post Oaks, south of Posey, IL. He married Doris Becker in Highland, IL. on September 16, 1996 at home, then at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Aviston, IL.

Dave served his country and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. After his time in the military, he traveled doing various construction work until the time came, that he was ready to settle back at home. He then started working at Granite City Steel and attended Ranken Technical College. Once graduated, Dave continued his career as an Electrician, with Circle Smelting Co. Upon retirement, he worked part-time at Steve Schmitt in Highland.

Dave’s favorite past-times included mushroom hunting, fishing, wood working, and Bingo. He also enjoyed traveling to various destinations. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Alta Meyer; infant brother, Harold Meyer; and brother-in-law, Pete Kellerman.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Doris Meyer, Highland, IL; children, Kim (Dale) Haukap, Jill (Mike) Rakers, Kelly (fiance’ Gary Davenport) Meyer, Jodi (Eric) White, Michael (Angie) Meyer, Steve (Ceil) Kloss, Becky (Steve) Ribbing, Pam (Chuck) Frey; grandchildren, Katie (Nick) Smothers, Lucas (special friend, Sidney Brumleve) Haukap, Jayne (Neal) Arentsen, Jenna (Matt, “Chewy”) Rehkemper, Becca (fiancé, Seth Tappendorf) Kassen, Samantha (Kyle) Heimann, Adam Meyer, Tabatha Kitowski, Chloe Meyer, Josh (Amy) Kloss, Brittany (Matt) Collins, Derek Kloss, Melissa (Josh) Missey, Jessica (Joe) Horstmann, Mike (Ashley) Frey, Michelle (Jared) Goestenkors, Mallory (Ryan) Melosi; great grandchildren, Cal, Hutch, Scout, Wells, Steely, Julia, Charlie, Harley, Azrielle, Ben, Stella, Bryson, Vincent, Landon, Mason, Morgan & Sofia; siblings, Evelyn Kellermann and Gary (Diane) Meyer; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to The Highland Garden Club or HSHS St. Joseph Hospital.

Visitation: Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, ILFuneral Service: Friday, July 8, 2022, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL