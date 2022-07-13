Donald Burdette Paintiff, age 75 of Greenville, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or Bond County Humane Society.

Donald Eugene, the son of Raymond Lee Burdette and Fannie Mary (Cantley) Burdette, was born July 25, 1946, in Charleston, West Virginia. Don grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools, and Greenville High School. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Paris and Germany. He was in the Army Motor Pool. Don has honorably discharged in 1965.

Don and Joyce Ann Priesmeyer were united in marriage on April 10, 1976, in Greenville. They enjoyed 45 years together. She survives as does their two children: Shawn (Shane) Paintiff of Brownstown, Illinois and E. J. (Sarah) Paintiff of Smiths Grove, Kentucky. Don was the grandfather of Codie (Chelsea) Hesse of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Morganne (Blake) Test of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, and Shayla (Josiah) Johnson of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, and 4 great-grandchildren: Brynlee, Baylor, Blakeley, and Breck.

Don worked for Highland Box Board and Rasler Plumbing, and then went to Hillsboro, Illinois to work for Jim Lohman. He then worked for Hampton Plumbing, then 25 years at Illinois Supply. Donald opened his own store in 2004, Don’s Plumbing.