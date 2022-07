Donna Lee Johnston, age 84 of Greenville, TX, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at T. Boone Pickens Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Dallas, TX.

She was born on Wednesday, November 03, 1937, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of William and Arlynn (nee Herget) Burgman.

On Saturday, April 14, 1956, she married Harold J. Johnston at St. Louis, MO.

She was born at St. Louis, MO. After marriage they lived at St. Louis, Atlanta, GA, Florida and moved back to St. Louis, in 2002. Donna became a registered nurse working at hospitals. She later lived at Collinsville, then Greenville, TX.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Lynne (Ross) Carmody-Moyer, Satellite Beach, FL

Son – Michael F. (Marilyn) Johnston, Ocala, FL

Daughter – Lisa M. (John) Johnston-Corsaro, Fresno, CA

Daughter-In-Law – Sherri Turnbull, Eureka, MO

Brother – Dale (Lynda) Burgman, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Henry (Significant Other – Lisa Smeltz) Short

Grandchild – Laura Short

Grandchild – Timothy (Kerrian) Carmody

Grandchild – Rebecca (Zac) Carmody-Obermiller

Grandchild – Rachelle M. (Jeremiah) Klotz

Grandchild – Gregory J. (Jodie) Johnston

Grandchild – Matthew E. (Amanda) Johnston

Grandchild – Breanna L. (Significant Other – Mark Praprotnik) Johnston

Step Grandchild – Malachi (Tammy) Bailey

Step Grandchild – Starry Mullen

Step Grandchild – Misty Mullen

Great Grandchild – Christian Carmody

Great Grandchild – Mason Short

Great Grandchild – Tieghan Short

Great Grandchild – Rileyn Short

Great Grandchild – Samantha Griebsch

Great Grandchild – Matthew E. Johnston, Jr.

Great Grandchild – Henry J. Johnston

Great Grandchild – James Klotz

Great Grandchild – Clare Klotz

Great Grandchild – August J. Johnston

Great Grandchild – Mack Johnston (twin)

Great Grandchild – Maizy Johnston (twin)

Great Grandchild – Cooper Praprotnik

Great Grandchild – Autumn Obermiller

Great Grandchild – Khiron Carmody

Step Great Grandchild – Quinn Green

Step Great Grandchild – Lia Bailey

Step Great Grandchild – Aven Bailey

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William Burgman

Mother – Arlynn Burgman (nee Herget)

Husband – Harold J. Johnston – Died 10/12/2018

Daughter – Pamela Johnston

Daughter – Jill C. Mullen

Son – Mark J. Johnston

Brother-In-Law – John T. Johnston – Died 07/09/2022

Step Great Grandchild – Sarah Carmody.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Arrangements are pending.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.