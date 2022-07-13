Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL.

Marilyn was born October 12, 1934, in Breese, IL to Clarence Charles and Voneida Jane (Apple) Finley. She married Clifford Dale Pruitt in Pocahontas, Arkansas, on December 7, 1952. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1986.

Marilyn was a long-time resident of Bond County, Illinois with the last 10 years being a resident of The Glenwood, in Greenville, IL. She was a hard worker and well respected. She enjoyed working in the food service industry and was employed by Greenville College for many years. She was a member of the First Christian church, Greenville, and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Gregory Allen Pruitt, and two siblings, Janet and Charles.

She is survived by her sons, Martin (Robin) Pruitt and Clarence ‘Chuck’ (Susan) Pruitt; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews; two siblings, Roger (Carolyn) Finley and Betty Tomer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm., at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bond County Hospice, 206 W. Main St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family would appreciate contributions to the Hospice in lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts.

