Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm., at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bond County Hospice, 206 W. main St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family would appreciate contributions to the Hospice in lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts, as they will be traveling.

A complete obituary will be provided at a later date.

