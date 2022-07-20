Dorothy Paine, age 93 of Mulberry Grove, passed away Monday evening, July 18, 2022, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Garry Loeffler will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are to be made to Greenville University or the Mount Auburn Cemetery Association.

Dorothy Irene, the daughter of Noah W. Belcher and Laura Mae (Dukes) Belcher, was born September 20, 1928, in Tamalco Township, Bond County, Illinois. Dorothy grew up attending the local schools. On September 29, 1945, she was united in marriage to Lynn B. Paine in Smithboro, Illinois. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage until his death on March 31, 2012.

Dorothy and her husband owned and operated the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store in Vandalia, Illinois from 1965-1976. She then worked for Pet Milk (Mallinckrodt) until her retirement in 1994. She was a long-time member of the Mulberry Grove First Baptist Church. In retirement, Dorothy loved spending time with family. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, sewing, crocheting, and quilting.

Surviving are her three children; Mark Paine and wife Barb of Vandalia, Illinois, John Paine and wife Jackie of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Deb Cook of Vandalia, Illinois.

She was the loving grandmother of Brian (Tina) Cook of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, Brianne (Chris) Hair of Highland, Illinois, Ryan (Ginny) Paine of Peyton, Colorado, Tammy Steiner of Mulberry Grove, and Tim (Jamie) Hubbard of Pueblo, Colorado. Great-grandmother to: Aaron Cook, Grace Cook, Jackson Hair, Alexander Hair, Wendell Paine, Everett Paine, Ethan Steiner, Emma Steiner, KaLee Hubbard, and Abygail Hubbard.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lynn, and infant son, Lynn Robert. Dorothy was the last of her generation, preceded in death by siblings: Hershel Belcher, Darrell Belcher, Walter Belcher, and Ruby Votruba Wachter.