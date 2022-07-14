Jeffrey W. Ransdell, age 54 of Sarasota, FL, died Tuesday, July 05, 2022, Sarasota, FL.

He was born on Tuesday, October 31, 1967, in Highland, IL, the son of William and Mary (nee McCarren) Ransdell.

He attended St. Paul Schools, Highland, and later moved to Florida where he lived for many years.

Survivors include:

Sister – Judith A. “Judy” (Special Friend-James Adams) Ransdell-Porter, Altus, OK

Niece – Kendra S. Mills

Nephew – Kyle J. (Becky) Milburg

Niece – Amanda J. (Donnie) Back

Niece – Kelly E. (Mark) Hendrix

Niece – Laura V. Porter

Nephew – Philip D. Porter

Great Nieces & Nephews – Seven.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William M. Ransdell – Died 11/16/1985

Mother – Mary Jean Ransdell (nee McCarren) – Died 8/22/2001

Sister – Susan “Sue” Ransdell-Muckelroy – Died 3/22/2013.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, Illinois.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.