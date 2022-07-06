JoAnn M. Gebke, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Mrs. Gebke was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 21, 1943, a daughter of Fred and Mabel (nee McGrath) Jobe. She married Jerome Gebke in Centerville on February 8, 1964. JoAnn worked as a software analyst for a major corporation in Columbus, Ohio. Her greatest joy was being “Nonnie” and she loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. JoAnn was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.

JoAnn is survived by a son – Steve Gebke; a granddaughter – Jeriann Gebke; 3 sisters – Lois Rybacki, Jenell Byrd, and Eva Jobe; a brother – Emory Jobe and wife Tracy; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Jerome on August 3, 2014; a daughter – LeAnn Gebke; a son – Kent Gebke; a sister – Myrle Crowder and husband Dave; and a brother – Alan Jobe and wife Mary.

A Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 – 10:45 A.M. Donations in her memory are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.