Joyce A. Wilken, age 79, of Bartelso, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born February 14, 1943 in Breese, a daughter of the late Alvin “Trix” and Annette, nee Isaac, Erlinger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Charlie” Wilken whom she married November 28, 1964 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who died February 28, 2004; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Frances, nee Trame, Wilken; brothers-in-law and sister-inlaw, Ralph Kohrmann, Joanne (Butch) Gawlick, Rob Wilken, and George Harshaw.

Joyce is survived by her children, Tracy (Scott) Howell of Bartelso, Brad (Vicki) Wilken of Belleville, and Lori (Guy) Penwell of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren, Ashlee Howell, Alex (Carter) Bowman, Jake and Gracie Howell, Zane (fiance Melissa Byers) Wilken, Quincy, Layton, and Landry Wilken, and Chas and Milo Penwell; great-granddaughter, Paislee Howell and baby girl Bowman any day; siblings, Janice Kohrmann of Bartelso, Ron (Pat) Erlinger of Mascoutah, and Shirley (Gary) Robben of Louisville, KY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pat (Alfred) Toennies of Damiansville, Barb Harshaw of Maryville, Donna (Bill) Book of Trenton, Mary Kay (Jerry) Winkeler of Glen Carbon, David (Vickie) Wilken of Highland, Bill (Pat) Wilken of Trenton, and Susie (Denny) Diehl of Belleville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce worked as a Deputy Recorder for the Clinton County Clerk’s Office and was a member of St.

Celica Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Bartelso and the Friday Night Poker Club for over 50 years. She enjoyed watching Clinton County League Baseball games and trips to the bowling alley on Sundays.Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or the Breese Nursing Home Activity Fund and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com