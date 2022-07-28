June A. Hess, 92, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.

June was born March 10, 1930, to Herbert and Cornelia (nee Rothley) Clayton, in Highland, IL. She married Myron Hess, who preceded her in death.

Her love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will be her greatest legacy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Hess; parents, Herbert and Cornelia Clayton; sons, Donald, Larry and Rodger Hess; sister Jeanette Silveus; great granddaughter, Casey Vanier; great great grandchildren, Teason and Andrew Vanier.

June is survived by her children, Carol (Ted) Keck, Edwardsville, IL, Karen (Richard) Accornero, Pocahontas, IL, David (significant other, Dawn Margherio) Hess, Pocahontas, IL, Laura (Shane) Bertagnolli, Pontoon Beach, IL; eighteen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; siblings, Virginia (Delmar) Starnes, Pocahontas, IL, Judy (Larry) Favre, Staunton, IL; step-sister, Eileen Korte, Highland, IL; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Visitation: Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral Service: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Heath Curtis, Trinity Lutheran Church

Interment: Robinson Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.