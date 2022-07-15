Kathryn A. “Sis” Raymond, age 82, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 21, 1939 in Breese, a daughter of the late Louis A. “Buck” and Catherine, nee Hagen, Meissner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Robben; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil L. and Faye A., nee Smith, Raymond.

Sis is survived by her husband John Raymond of Breese, whom she married November 27, 1958 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; son, Doug (Nancy) Raymond of Kirkwood, MO; son-in-law, Dan Robben of Breese; grandchildren, Derek, Katie, and Dylan Robben, Spencer, Andy, and Abby Raymond; great-grandson, Grayson Robben; siblings, Mary Jo (Corky) Wuest and Louis (Joan) Meissner all of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Sis retired from St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese where she worked as the church secretary. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary. Sis enjoyed fishing, crafting, knitting, playing softball in her younger years, but above all, spending time with and doting her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Steven Beatty, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Residential Home Health and Hospice of Southern Illinois or The Backstoppers Inc. and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.