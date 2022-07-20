Kevin William Wysocki, 65, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away July 7th of natural causes.

He was born September 26th, 1956 in East St. Louis and lived in Indianapolis most of his life. Kevin was a graduate of Lawrence Central High School. He worked in the restaurant business before receiving a Bachelor of Science in both Accounting and Finance from IUPUI.

Kevin was loved by those who knew him, especially professionally. He worked at Aspire CPAs for over 10 years as a Tax and Accounting Manager and was well liked and respected by his team and coworkers.

He also loved reading and was often found supporting his community in various ways, especially as an active public speaker helping those recovering from alcohol addiction to surpass and overcome their struggles. He was known in his family for being the quiet, intellectual one as he liked being able to take electronics apart and put them back together, and for being the family walking encyclopedia.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Sherry Wysocki; siblings, Michael (Terri), Thomas (Martha), Lisa, David, Julia (Victor), Stephen and Robert; nephews Joshua, Joseph, and Thomas, and niece Jenni, as well as various great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A funeral mass for immediate family, will be held July 30th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle, IL at 10:00am followed by a graveside prayer.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kevin’s name to the Indianapolis Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous (www.indyaa.org).