Larry L. Hartman, age 78, of Huey passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare Center. He was born in Mulberry Grove, IL on November 17, 1943, the son of Olsea and Florence (Reed).

He married Diane Diekmann on September 22, 1979 and she survives in Huey.

Larry leaves behind his wife, and three children: Gary Hartman of Hoffman, Matt Hartman and wife Andrea of Carlyle, and Kim Hartman and special friend Eric Hemminghaus of Huey; eight grandchildren: Justin, Saige, Andrew, Annabelle, Jenna, Jacqlyn, Lydia and Rollan.

Mr. Hartman worked for Madden Oil Service for many years before starting his last career as a truck driver for Jansen Truck Service in Breese where he worked for 24 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved to watch westerns and game shows.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. Visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 9:00 until 11:00 AM.

Memorials made in memory of Larry are suggested to his family and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

