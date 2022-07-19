Lenny M. Powell, 72, of Pocahontas, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, IL.

Lenny, was born August 23, 1949, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Vernon Roy and Juana (Rangel) Powell. He is a member of the Oneida Native American Nation. He married Mary Catherine Britton, in Greenville, IL, on March 27, 1999.

After graduating from East Side High School in East St. Louis, IL, Lenny joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged. After his military service he worked as a bartender and several other jobs before working at and retiring from Hercules Window Cleaning Service in Missouri. After retirement, he and his wife moved from Hazelwood, MO to Greenville, IL, in 1996, to be more centrally located to family.

Lenny was an artist who liked to draw and sketch. He was an exceptional gardener of flowers and plants and always had his home filled with them, as well as the outside. He enjoyed frisbee golf and would often play a round with his former work buddies. He was considered funny, attentive, kind, a good friend, husband, father, and uncle. He also loved to dote on his dog, Sonya.

Lenny was preceded in death by his mother, Juana.

He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Powell of Pocahontas, IL; a daughter Tracy Costello of Missouri; nieces and nephews, Christina (Jeff) Pelka of Du Bois, IL, Jon (Nikki) Mendoza of Greenville, IL, Gabriel Mendoza of Greenville, IL, Sherri (Aaron) Voelker of Waterloo, IL, and Susie (Bill) Nagel of Fultz, IL.

Friends and family will be invited to a service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate directly to Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville, IL 62246 and /or Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410,Rockville, MD 20852 http://www.fisherhouse.org (who help military families.)

