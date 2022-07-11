Mark S. “Cork” Spensberger, 63, of Panama, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2022, at his residence.

Mark was born July 2, 1959, in Litchfield, the son of LeeRoy M. and Sally A. (Bagby) Spensberger. He married Christy Dixon on April 28, 1984, at the Panama Baptist Church, and they later divorced.

Mark attended Panama and Hillsboro schools and went on to work at Graham Correctional Center as a guard for nearly 20 years. He was a member of the Donnellson Masonic Lodge #255. He took great pride in his home and keeping a meticulous yard. Mark also enjoyed carpentry and refinishing furniture.

He was preceded in death by his father, LeeRoy M. Spensberger; and brother, Timothy L. Spensberger.

Mark is survived by his mother, Sally A. Spensberger of Panama; daughter, Casey (husband, Jordan) Cervi of Carlinville; grandson, Gaten; sister, Deborah Hancock of Nixa, MO; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Panama Playground Fund c/o Village of Panama, PO Box 820, Panama, IL 62077, or the Union Cemetery Association, PO Box 760, Panama, IL 62077.

