Michael “Mike” Harnetiaux, age 73 of Greenville, passed away at 10:06 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Ray Stafford officiating, a former Pastor of Mike’s Church the Woburn Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:30 a.m. until Noon. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

David Michael Harnetiaux, the son of Paul Heyward Harnetiaux and Charleen Rose (Pacatte) Harnetiaux, was born November 30, 1948 in Highland, Illinois. Mike grew up in Greenville, attended Inglis and Central School, Greenville Junior High School, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1966. He attended Greenville College and graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He continued his education and took graduate classes at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. Michael taught fifth and sixth grades with Pat Potthast from 1970 – 2003 after 33 years in education.

Charleen feels that Mike was the best son a mother could ever ask for. In 4 H Mike won the grand prize for the best vegetable and another year a blue ribbon for his cow. Beyond teaching for 33 years he was an avid collector of many things including trading cards especially baseball cards, knives, comic books, and coins. Mike was a trapper, fisherman, avid Cardinal fan and farmed 40 head of cattle. He enjoyed bowling and was a partner in the Hillsboro Bowling Alley for many years. Mike started and operated the Harnetiaux Nursery many years ago as he enjoyed growing and cultivating plants then sharing them with his friends and the community. Mike would often say that he was not a recluse, just a loner who loved to watch both plants and animals grow out in nature.

Mike is survived by his mother Chareen, two great nieces Kacie Marie (Gabriel) Gomez of Greenville, Tessa (Joseph) Port of Los Angeles, Ca. and three great-great nephews: Lucas Moore, Mason Gomez and Charlie Port. Also surviving are five aunts: Dorothy Ridings (Arthur) Urfer of Elgin, IL., Peggy Gabriel of Bethany, PA., Patricia Kapsar, of St. Louis, MO., Christine (Andy) Barber of Merritt Island, FL., and SUE (Larry) Bultman of Nekoosa, WI. Mike is preceded in death by his father Paul, brother Paul Gene Harnetiaux, nephew Mark Alan Harnetiaux.

Mike is a member of the Illinois retired teachers association, the Evergreen Nursery Association, and the Woburn Baptist Church