Neldalea Dotray, age 81 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation till be held prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Zoo or the Greenville Free Methodist Church Benevolence Fund. Interment will be held privately. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be published soon.