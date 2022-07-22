Nicholas J. “Nick” Hudson, age 39, of Highland, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.

He was born October 7, 1982 in Naperville, a son of Wanda, nee Elling, Hudson of Pocahontas, and the late Kraig Hudson.

In addition to his mother, Nick is survived by his brother, Tyler Hudson of Pocahontas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nick received his bachelors of Computer Engineering and his masters of Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was a member of Fathom Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Highland. Nick enjoyed participating in the art of Jiu Jitsu and Yoga, studying mathematics, and reading philosophy.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Fathom Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

