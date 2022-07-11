Norma Jean Tebbe, 65, passed away in Italy, Texas, on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Norma was born in Breese, Illinois on September 17, 1956, to Joseph and Priscilla (Thole) Voss. She grew up in Breese, Illinois and graduated from Mater Dei High School in 1974. On November 23, 1979, she married Dennis Tebbe and they made their home in Breese, Illinois until they moved to Texas in 1998.

Norma worked for AT&T for 30 years as an area manager. Norma loved her grandchildren, Friday lunch dates with friends and spending time with family and friends.

Norma is survived by son, Ryan Tebbe and wife, Kelly; daughter, Jessica Price and husband, Daniel; grandchildren: Sadie and Olivia; brothers: Joseph Voss and wife, Dorothy, Ralph Voss and wife, Elaine, Paul Voss and special friend Dana; sister, Margaret Jakel and husband, Carl; brothers-in-law: Joe Tebbe and wife, Jan and Richard Tebbe and wife, Chrysa; sisters-in-law: Kathy Jansen and husband Ken, Carolyn Alberternst and Joan Willis along with a host of other extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Tebbe, her parents, Joseph and Priscilla Voss, in-laws, Walter and Gladys Tebbe; brothers: Aloys Voss and James “Jim” Voss; brothers-in-law: Leonard Alwardt, James Tebbe, Kevin Alberternst and Doug Willis.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Pat Jakel and Deacon Linus Klostermann concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or St. Rose Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.