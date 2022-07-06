Norman L. Powell, age 91 of Keyesport, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials are to the Masonic Lodge.

A full obituary will be posted soon.