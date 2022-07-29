Pansy V. Worth, age 91 of Carlyle, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center in Carlyle, Illinois.

Mrs. Worth was born in Carlyle on June 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Harvey “Chick” and Marie (nee Smith) Mitchell. Pansy graduated from Carlyle High School in 1949. She became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Missouri Baptist Hospital for over 11 years, then at Dr. John Gladney ENT Specialist office for over 5 years. In 1968, Mrs. Worth moved back to Carlyle and worked at the First National Bank. She retired as the head of tellers in 1998.

Mrs. Worth married Robert C. Worth in St. Louis on June 14, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 5, 1961. Pansy is survived by a son – Christopher C. Worth, and a granddaughter – Shukura Acosta-Worth (Lamont Smith).

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, and on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9:00-10:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Worth are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society, or to the Warren G. Murray Center. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

