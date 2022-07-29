Robert B. “Bob” Strieker, age 92, of Albers, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese with his family by his side.

He was born December 17, 1929 in Germantown, a son of the late Henry and Elizabeth, nee Sudholt, Strieker.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife Irene, nee Schoendienst, Strieker, whom he married January 19, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died August 11, 2016; children, Mary Strieker in infancy, Gary “Gett” Strieker, and Don Strieker; daughter-in-law, Alicia Strieker; siblings, Vince Strieker, Linda (John) Rudolph, Elmer Strieker, Lawrence (Catherine) Strieker, Gene Strieker, and Lorene (Sylvester “Bud”) Fauke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Mary, nee Robben, Schoendienst; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Schuchman, Maurice Gramann, Marie (Earl) Crane, Paul (Helen) Schoendienst, and Louis “Bud” (Loretta) Schoendienst.

He is survived by his children, Ron (Toni) Strieker of Atlanta, GA, Diane (Jim) Hummert of Breese, Curt (Marla) Strieker of Breese, Jake (Cleo) Strieker of Los Angeles, CA, Tom (Lisa) Strieker of Austin, TX, Mike (Jane) Striekerof Breese, Bob (Joyce) Strieker of Breese, Dave (Mona) Strieker of Belleville, Glenn (Ildiko) Strieker of Seattle, WA, Jeff (Terri) Strieker of Marissa, Bryan Strieker of Aspen, CO, and Lynn (Kevin) Winkeler of Breese; grandchildren, Matt (Randy) Strieker, Stefan (Ayesha) Strieker, Ryan (Amy) Hummert, Amanda (Brent) Gerstner, Jason (Brittany) Strieker, Courtney (friend Matt) Strieker, Sage Strieker, Michael Martin, Chase (Alicia) Conley, Shanna (Ryan) Litteken, Patrick (KC) Strieker, Megan (Jace) Benhoff, Grant, Gavin (friend Caroline), and Grace Strieker, Indigo(friend Ben) and Zsolt Strieker, Alexis and Jack Strieker, Seth, Trey, and Brie Winkeler; great-grandchildren, Dee Deeand Zack, Emmett, Charlie and Leni, Tucker and Tinley, Landis, Ari and Ava, Ella and Wade, Myla and Ty; sister, Mildred Schuchman of Carlyle; and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Strieker of Belleville and Ruth Gramann of Chicago; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, retired as the Boiler Plant Foreman at Scott Air Force Base after 35 years, and he also served as the Mayor of Albers. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church where he sang in the choir for 60 years, Albers American Legion Post 1026, and was the past president of the Central Community High School Board. Bob enjoyed playing cards with his children and grandchildren, bowling on the Shorty’s Team at Baden Bowl, taking bike rides, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, but above all, loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s events.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Fr. Steven Beatty, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Albers.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers.

The Albers American Legion Post 1026 will pay tribute at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, Residential Hospice, or the Donor’s Choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.