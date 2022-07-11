Ronald Dean Ellsworth age 86, of Sherman, IL, formerly of Mulberry Grove IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday July 8, 2022, at his home.

Ron was born on September 19, 1935, in Mulberry Grove, IL the son of Granvil and Lura English Ellsworth.

He was married to Beverly Hatfield on March 11, 1953, in Greenville, IL. They celebrated 69 wonderful years of marriage.

Ron is survived by his wife, Beverly and four children, Son, Jack (Sue) Ellsworth of Greenville, IL, daughter, Billye Ouimette of Arnold, MO, son, Robert (Vicki) Ellsworth of Greenville, IL, and son, Loran (Betty) Ellsworth of Dayton, OH; eight grandchildren; 16 Great grandchildren; and a sister, Nadine Miller, Stoughton, WI, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Patricia Gall

He enjoyed watching and going to sporting events, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys and Indy racing, Ron loved to play golf and was an avid fisherman, both in childhood and in retirement. Some of his favorite times were holidays with his family.

He was a member of the Athens Christian Church for over 20 years. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 916 and 710.

Ron, growing up on a farm, learned many skills he used throughout his life. He was an excellent welder and mechanic. For most of his career he drove a semi-truck, going all over the country. He retired from ABF Freight Systems in 1999 after many years and miles of service. During his career he drove over 4 million miles and received several safety awards.

Visitation will be held Tuesday July 12, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Athens Christian Church in Athens, Illinois. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Mulberry Grove Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, IL

Memorials made be made to the Athens Christian Church to help with Vacation Bible School and other children’s programs.

Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.