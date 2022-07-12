Rose M. Pulver, (nee Merscher), of Beckemeyer, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born January 24, 1931, in Bartelso, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (nee Loepker) Merscher. Rose married Roy W. Pulver on May 9, 1951, at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2013 after almost 62 years of marriage.

Rose is survived by her children, Janice Pulver-Lewis and husband, Scottey, of Chattanooga, TN; Kenan Pulver and wife, Beth, of Menominee, MI, and Rhonda Pulver of Breese; her grandchildren, Andrew Lewis; Amanda, Kenan Jr., and Mark Pulver; and Max Pulver. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Vera Pulver of Beckemeyer as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and grand puppies.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law Lorraine (Elmer) Foppe, Dorothy (Thomas) Micheel, Marcella (Marcus) Hodapp and Barbara Kohrmann. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lloyd Pulver, Vivian and Duane Bright, Bill and Lucille Reynolds, and special nephews, Jimmy Foppe, Ronnie Hodapp, and Randy Pulver.

Rose started working at the age of 14 at the family tavern in Bartelso (West End/Harry’s). She soon added a second job at the Brown Shoe Factory in Carlyle. In 1962, Rose graduated from cosmetology school and opened the Beauty Box in Beckemeyer where she worked long hard hours for 44 years. It was the only beauty shop in town that included taxi rides to the shop! Rose cherished wonderful memories of her friends made along the way. By the time Rose retired in 2006, many of her customers called her “best friend” and “confidant.”

Rose was always on the go, either working, volunteering her time, or having fun with her many friends and family members. Rose was an active member of St. Anthony Parish in Beckemeyer for 65 years; a member and past president of Beckemeyer American Legion Post 1227 Auxiliary; a member of and held multiple offices for St. Ann Sodality; and a member of the Catholic Holy Family Society. She was also a member of the Beckemeyer Community Development Club and enjoyed many evening walks at the BCDC park.

Rose loved to polka, play the organ, and start off the day with a song. In her leisure time, she bowled and pitched horseshoes. She always enjoyed a good card game, casino days, and the Illinois lottery. Rose was almost as lucky at gambling as she was in love.

Above all, Rose loved cooking for and entertaining her beloved husband, family, and friends. Rose was an inspiration to her children, teaching them the value of an education, how to work hard, how to serve God and their community, and how to have fun along the way.

She supported her grandchildren in all that they did, no matter how far the drive, from Amanda’s dance and fashion shows in St. Louis, to Kenan and Mark’s hockey, baseball, and soccer in Detroit and Menominee, to Andrew’s baseball, basketball, and soccer in Chattanooga. Max came along later but grandma loved holding and spoiling him! Rose’s grandchildren were the light of her life, and she will be watching over all of them from heaven along with Papa and Rascal.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer with Rev. Chuck Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Beckemeyer.

Visitation will be held Friday July 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Beckemeyer Fire Department, Beckemeyer Community Development Club, Clinton County Senior Services or the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.