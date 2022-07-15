Ryan Michael Mueller, 39, of Pierron, IL, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Anderson Hospital, in Maryville, IL.

He was born July 13, 1983, to Michael and Connie (nee Jenner) Mueller in Greenville, IL.

Ryan was a member of Pocahontas United Methodist Church. He was a good soul; kind, caring, sweet and very polite. He loved spending time with his family and friends. His favorite food was his grandma’s pancakes. You could often find Ryan spending time four wheeling, riding the side by side, boating or swimming. He had a love of cars and dogs, especially the family Pug, Frank.

Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glen and Wilma Mueller; uncles, Denny, Jim, and Alan Mueller.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Connie Mueller, Pierron, IL; maternal grandparents, Bob and Loretta Jenner; aunts and uncles, Carolyn (Tommy) Spann, Cathy (Randy) Grizzle, Carla (Chuck) Parr, Glen (Cheryl) Mueller; several cousins; and the family dog, Frank the Pug.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas UMC or Highland-Pierron Fire Department.

Visitation: Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, at Pocahontas United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, July 18, 2022, 11:00 am, Pocahontas United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor

Interment: Robinson Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL