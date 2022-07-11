Savanna Grace Broughton & Brooke-Lynn Kay Broughton

Savanna Grace Broughton, age 17, and Brooke-Lynn Kay Broughton, age 15, passed away as a result of an automobile accident on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Savanna was born on June 3, 2005, in West Point, Mississippi. Brooke-Lynn was born in West Point on September 4, 2006. Their parents, Scott and Amanda (nee Keeton) Broughton, survive in Carlyle.

Savanna was bold, beautiful, and could easily bring a smile to your face. She was excited about her upcoming senior year at Carlyle High School. At CHS, Savanna was on the homecoming court, served as Student Council president, and reporter for Carlyle High School FFA. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carlyle, where she was active on the Praise and Worship Team. Savanna loved lifting up others by writing positive messages, leaving notes of encouragement and praise, and writing cards thanking others for kind deeds. She had a passion for mission work and enjoyed serving at homeless and women’s shelters. Savanna had a tight bond with her siblings and loved her family deeply.

Brooke-Lynn was creative, talented, and devoted. She was a student at Carlyle High School, where she played tenor sax in the band and was a member of the color guard. Brooke-Lynn loved hard, was devoted to her family, and she was protective of her siblings. She had an artistic touch and loved art and painting. Brooke-Lynn listened to every genre of music, from Sinatra to Eminem. Her love of music led her to sing on the Praise and Worship Team at the First Baptist Church in Carlyle, where she was a devoted member. Brooke-Lynn loved her family and her friends, but she hated bugs.

Savanna and Brooke-Lynn are survived by their parents – Scott and Amanda Broughton; their siblings – Mary Kathryn Broughton and Emerson Keeton Broughton; and their maternal grandparents – Lisa Wilson, and Johnny Keeton and wife Teresia. They were preceded in death by their paternal grandmother – Margaret Broughton.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church on Monday from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Savanna are suggested to the Carlyle High School Class of 2023. Memorials in memory of Brooke-Lynn are suggested to the Carlyle High School Band. Memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.