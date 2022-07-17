Shirley M. Olsen, age 89 of Hamel, IL, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Thursday, November 24, 1932, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Edward and Martha (nee Stille) Abert.

On Sunday, May 25, 1958, she married Josef R. Olsen at Salem United Church of Christ – Alhambra, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2002.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and the Women’s Guild.

She was born at Kaufman Station in Alhambra Township and attended Seibert Country Grade School and graduated from Edwardsville High School, class of 1950. She was employed at the Edwardsville Intelligencer for 17 years and later at the Edwardsville National Bank-Mark Twain Bank For 21 years. She was a donor to the American Red Cross Platelet Drive for many years. She was Baptized on December 14, 1932 at Salem United Church of Christ and later Confirmed there. Shirley’s Baptism Verses are: Mark 10:15 Whosoever shall not receive the Kingdom of God as a little child, he shall not enter therein. Mark 16:16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved.

Survivors include:

Sister – Helen F. Beshears, Hamel, IL

Sister – Fern E. Scheller, Alhambra, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward H. Abert

Mother – Martha W. Abert (nee Stille)

Husband – Josef R. Olsen – Died 11/26/2002

Brother – Russell A. D. Abert – Died 6/16/1998

Sister – Vernette M. Hunsche – Died 1/14/2003

Sister – Betty J. Olive – Died 6/12/2011

Brother – Rollin E. Abert – Died 1/27/2005

Sister – Margie A. Boeker – Died 6/4/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary, Alhambra, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ – Alhambra, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to In Lieu Flowers: Salem United Church of Christ or Salem Cemetery .