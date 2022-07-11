Stanley L. Wesselmann, age 71, of St. Rose, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He was born July 30, 1950 in St. Rose, a son of the late Frank and Regina, nee Buscher, Wesselmann.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Francis “Fritz” Wesselmann, Dolores (Aloys “Butch”) Maue, and John Wesselmann.

Stanley is survived by his siblings Bernice Wesselmann of Carlyle, Gerald (Betty) Wesselmann of Trenton, Ralph (Judy) Wesselmann of LaSalle, and Charles Wesselmann of St. Rose; sisters-in-law Clare Wesselmann of Breese and Jamie Wesselmann of Highland; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Stanley was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality and formerly worked in production and maintenance at Basler Electric in Highland. He enjoyed going to Hardee’s and talking with the guys and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues games.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Nick Junker presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.