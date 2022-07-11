Tommy Ray Maxwell, 59, of Taylor Springs, IL, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL, at 12:45 p.m. surrounded his loving family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral Services will take place Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Burial will be held at Union Grove Cemetery in Greenville, IL.

Mr. Maxwell was born on April 10, 1963 in St. Louis, MO to the late Charles H. Maxwell and Barbara Jane (North) Maxwell. He was a 1981 graduate of Greenville High School in Greenville, IL. Mr. Maxwell was a member of the Brick Layers Union, he loved woodworking as well as gardening, and was given the nickname, Mr. Tommy Pickles. He was the owner of a Carpentry Business and also installed seamless gutters, and worked as an electrician. Mr. Maxwell had lived in Madison, IL; Greenville, IL; and Taylor Springs, IL during his lifetime.

Mr. Maxwell is survived by his companion, Becky Mcgill; his children, Laneia M. Maxwell of Lincoln, IL and Joseph A. Maxwell of Hillsboro, IL; his grandchild, Azariah Pasley of Greenville, IL; siblings, Linda (husband, Kent) Priddle of Panama, IL; Nancy Moore of Walshville, IL; Janice (husband, Kurt) Zenner of Litchfield, IL; Mr. Maxwell was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. Maxwell and Barbara Jane (North) Maxwell; and his brother, Charles H. Maxwell Jr.

Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice.