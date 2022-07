Ty Gentry Cummings age 15 months, son of John and Erin Cummings of south of Greenville, passed away at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Greenville First Christian Church with interment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in Ty’s memory may be made to the Avery Grace Cummings College fund at the Church or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.