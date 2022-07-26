William H. Goldman, age 92 of Carlyle, passed away July 13, 2022 at his home with his wife Eileen Goldman by his side.

Besides his wife, Bill is also survived by his daughter Judy Goldman of New Mexico, his son Kent Goldman of Indiana, their spouses, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

When Bill married Eileen almost 34 years ago, he gained another family who loved him very much, Eileen’s children; Juanita Wall, Matt Hemker, Wanda Buehne, Robin Kruse, Jeff Hemker, Eric Hemker, and Theresa Wall, as well as their spouses, their children, and their grandchildren.

Bill retired from 20 years of service in the Army as Chief Warrant Officer. While a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, he earned the Air Medal and 15 Oak Leaf Clusters “for meritorious achievement while in aerial flight”.

Bill also retired from the State of Illinois with 20 years of service at Warren G. Murray Development Center.

A military graveside service is being planned for October 13, 2022.

Donations in the name of William H. Goldman may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation, Clinton County Vietnam Veterans, or the Clinton County Historical Society, and will be received by Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.