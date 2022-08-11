Therman V. Gipson, 100, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Montgomery

Nursing and Rehab, in Taylor Springs, IL.

Therman was born July 27, 1922, in Montgomery, AL, the son of William and Mamie (Skimahorn)

Gipson. He married Dorothy Ellen Ellsworth, in Vandalia, IL, on October 30, 1949.

Fun loving, family oriented and being faithful in church attendance are how Thurman lived his life. In

Missouri, he was a deacon in his church before moving to the Greenville area in 1976 and becoming a

member of the community. He was a welder by trade and worked for L.E. Meyers Company in St. Louis,

MO, where he welded the big electrical towers, you see around the area. He also did mechanical work

on the side. He loved to tinker, invent and make things. He was a natural, self-taught, musician, having

an excellent ear for music, and played a variety of musical instruments. He was a proud and an

honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, World War 2.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy E. Gipson, Greenville; two daughters, Julie (Stan) Smith of Olive

Branch, MS and Lisa (George) Terrio of St. Charles, MO; 6 grandchildren, Sara (Josh) Buckles of St.

Charles, Mo, Rachel (Jeff) Payne of O’fallon, MO, Amanda (Keith) McBride of Dardenne Prairie, MO,

Joshua (Kristy) Terrio of Troy, MO, Shanea Terrio of St. Charles, MO, Heather (John) Garrison of

Nashville, TN; 15 great grandchildren.

An 11:00 am., graveside service will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery, Fillmore,

IL (Rte. 185 West.)

Memorial contributions may be made to the Woburn Baptist Church, 1513 Woburn Avenue, Greenville,

IL 62246.

The family asks that donations be made to the church in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

