Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.

Mrs. Foster is also survived by her children – Curtis Foster and wife Vickie of Bartelso, Charles Foster, III and wife Lenora of Salem, Carl Foster and wife Sherry of Sandoval, Charlene Kampwerth and husband Gary of Carlyle, Craig Foster of Beckemeyer, Chad Foster and wife Tonya of Carlyle, and Cheryl Foster of Carlyle; 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandsons; a sister – Carla Meyer and husband Edwin of Bartelso; a brother – Gerald Meyer and wife Shelly of Mobile, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother – Curt Meyer and wife Sharon.

Charlotte had many talents and hobbies. She loved to work outside in her yard and tend to her plants. She also enjoyed collecting knick knacks, travelling to craft shows and antiquing with her sister, Carla.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Foster may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.