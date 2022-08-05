Curtis R. “Skip” Dickshot, 72, of Grantfork, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 20, 1950, to John and Jennie (nee Ranek) Dickshot, in E. St. Louis, IL.

He married Joan Goestenkors on July 24, 1971 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL.

Skip was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork. He was the Trustee for the Village of Grantfork for several years, and a former member of the Grantfork Jaycees. He worked for Home Nursery Greenhouse in Edwardsville, IL for many years, eventually changing careers to become a Truck Driver for EF Express, where he worked for 35 years before his retirement.

He liked bowling, working in the yard, and gardening; enjoying his cigars anytime he was outside. You could often find Skip at Powhattan enjoying breakfast. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jennie Dickshot; brother-in-law, Vince Igoe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Lois Goestenkors, sister-in-law, Leann Goestenkors

Skip is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joan Dickshot; Grantfork, IL; children, Chris (Kim) Dickshot, Aviston, IL, Jodi (Brad) Neumann, Grantfork, IL; grandchildren, Ethan Dickshot, Cody Dickshot, Chloe Neumann, Clayton Neumann; siblings, William Dickshot, Godfrey, IL, Cheryl Igoe, Chicago, IL, John (Kris) Dickshot, Glen Carbon, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat (Burnell) Landmann, Pocahontas, IL, Jim (Kathy) Goestenkors, Pocahontas, IL, Tom (Bonnie) Goestenkors, Pocahontas, IL, Susie (Bryan) Kovach, Pocahontas, IL; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Beverly Farms, Grantfork Fire Department, or St. Gertrude Cemetery.

Visitation: Monday, August 8, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 8:00 to 9:20 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 10:00 am, St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor

Interment: St. Gertrude Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL