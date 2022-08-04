Daniel G. “Dan” Yann, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 03, 2022, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, February 22, 1948, in Effingham, Illinois.

On Friday, December 11, 1981, he married Maria A. Yann nee Gall at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of the Highland Sportsmen Club-Highland, IL.

Dan was born at Effingham, IL; grew up in Highland, IL and graduated from Highland High School in 1966. He worked for the City of Highland, waste water treatment plant and later worked and retired from, Scott Air Force Base, waste water treatment plant. He was a Cardinal Baseball and NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include:

Wife – Maria A. Yann (nee Gall), Highland, IL

Son – Jason W. (Emily) Yann, Pierron, IL

Son – Jeremy D. Yann (twin) , Highland, IL

Son – Joshua D. (Ericca) Yann (twin), Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kailin M. Yann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kendan D. Yann, Pierron, IL

Grandchild – Nicole M. Yann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jordan D. Yann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Brooklyn V. Yann, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Harvey John “Butch” Yann – Died 5/21/1986

Mother – Viola Elva Yann (nee Greeley) – Died 6/23/2003.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charity of the Donors Choice.