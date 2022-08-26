Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence.

Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.

Drew graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1960. He went on to work for Granite City Steel as a scarfer, and while there, was drafted into the United States Army, 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry. Drew proudly served our country during the Vietnam War, where he was given the job of driving Colonel Don Morrow. After his honorable discharge, he went back to Granite City Steel, where he retired from in 1991 after 30 years of service.

Drew was storyteller and a perfectionist. He enjoyed barbecuing, camping, and wintering in Ft. Myers with Judi. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, but his favorite ball player was his son, following him all over the country to support him. Drew was a member of the Sorento Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, a 50-year member of the Shriners, and a longtime member of the Scottish Rite.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William “Bud” Duncan; and stepmother, Lola V. Duncan.

Drew is survived by his wife Judi of Sorento; son, Doug Duncan of Bethalto; granddaughter, Shelby Duncan of Bethalto; sister, Peggy Jane Cruthis of Sorento; sister-in-law, Linda Duncan of Greenville; nephews, Steve and Kelly Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. Visitation will conclude with Masonic Rites.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Mendenhall officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow the funeral ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund for Agent Orange Memorial Fund, 3033 Wilson Blvd Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22201.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Drew, or to offer condolences to his family.