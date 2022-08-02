Eldon Lee Smith, age 91 of Greenville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, IL.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Greenville First Christian Church. Darryl Bolen will be officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at the services or mail to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246