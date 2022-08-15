Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie, age 87, passed away 12:15 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held for Evelyn August 20, at 12:00 Noon at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with her husband Joe who passed away March 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the family in these services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn was the daughter of Edwin F. Wernle and Erma Irene (Smith) Wernle, born August 22, 1934, in Greenville IL.

She grew up in Greenville IL, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School in 1952.

Evelyn was a bookkeeper for Baldwin Ford in Greenville, bookkeeper for Greenville Livestock, and worked as a bookkeeper Wards’ Automotive in Bridgeton MO. Also worked as a cashier at the 2 Acres Restaurant in Greenville.

She was an avid bowler on a very competitive team along with her sisters and friends. Loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She always stepped up to help in the raising and upbringing of all her family.

Evelyn and Joseph Shaw Wylie Jr. were united in marriage on January 26, 1969 by Frank Bush at the First Christian Church in Greenville IL. They enjoyed 51 years together. Evelyn is still a faithful member of the Greenville First Christian Church.

Surviving are eight children: Brother Jerry (Deborah) Wernle of Florida, Jeffrey L. (Stephanie) Wylie of Portersville, CA. Tom Goodall of Pocahontas, James R. (Janet) Goodall of Greenville, Michael L. (Sharon) Goodall of Bridgeton, MO., Lester A. Goodall of Greenville, and Nancy S. Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Tammy R. (Anthony) Gan of north of Greenville, Curtis J. (Heather) Wylie of Greenville. Evelyn is also survived by 24 grandchildren: Stacy (Chris) Howard, Jamie Jo Coleman, Kallie (Cole) Utlaut, Rachel Wylie, Cynthia Wylie, Quincy Wylie, Steven Wylie, Kendra Wylie, Tabitha Wylie, David Goodall, Benjamin, Goodall, Katherine (Jerry) Kious, Jeffrey Goodall, Joe (Libby) Goodall, James Goodall, Nicholas (Tiffany) Goodall, Christopher (Megan) Goodall, Lindsey (John) Floyd, Shannon Benton, Josh Goodall, Dustin Houston, Anthony Behr, Nicholas (Sabrina) Johnson, Bethany (Matt) Leach, and 27 great-grandchildren: Landon, Jack, Taylor, Owen, Audrey, Leighton, Mitchel, Logan, Rondah, Peyton, Logan, Harper, Kellan, Cole, Ellie, Devon, Tyler, Justice, Cody, Kullen, Aryah, Kylie, Ava, Novaleigh, Ronan, Evelyn, and Joseph.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a daughter –in- law Rhonda Goodall, and siblings Alberta (Wernle) (Williams) Kampwerth, Kathryn (Wernle) Boudouris, Cleta (Wernle) Baldwin, Neta (Wernle) McCorkle. Edwin Wernle, and William Wernle.