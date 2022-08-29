Gladys Frueh, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at her son’s home in Athens, Georgia, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11 AM, at Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Church or Brown Cemetery.