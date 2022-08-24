Grace F. Frey, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1937, in St. Rose, IL, the daughter of Henry and Eugenia (nee Middeke) Von Hatten.

On Saturday, June 16, 1962, she married Clarence R. Frey at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Friday, November 7, 2014.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Ladies Auxiliary to the Knights of Columbus, Highland, Illinois.

Grace was born in St. Rose, IL. She grew up on the family farm at St. Rose; in the 5th or 6th grade the family moved to Highland. She graduated from St. Paul High School. Then she attended St. John’s Nursing School in Springfield, IL. Known as an excellent nurse, she first worked for Dr. Hediger and then for Dr. Heineman. She finished her career at St. Joseph’s Hospital where she was a Patient Care Coordinator, a Trauma Nurse Specialist, and an Emergency Room Supervisor, retiring at the age of 72. Grace enjoyed going to the Casino Queen. She liked playing Euchre and cards with family and friends, as well as socializing with the neighbors. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Todd A. Frey, Breese, IL

Daughter – Tracy D. (Randy) Richter, Breese, IL

Daughter – Tammi L. (Scott) Korte, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kristina S. (J.R.) Maxfield, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Kathryn S. (Billy) Stiegemeier, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Brenndon C. (Fiancee – Tori Brokering) Richter, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Baylee K. Richter, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Shayne S. (Fiancee – Katie Volker) Korte, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Zackery W. Korte, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Lexie C. Korte, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Eliza B. Maxfield, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Maverick A. Maxfield, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Aiden L. Stiegemeier, Troy, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Henry Von Hatten – Died 5/22/1963

Mother – Eugenia (nee Middeke) Von Hatten – Died 1/31/1977

Husband – Clarence R. “Sled” Frey – Died 11/07/2014

Sister – Johanna A. Linenfelser – Died 4/17/2010

Sister – Alvina M. Schroeder – Died 4/02/1994

Sister – Clara I. Dubach – Died 4/25/2009

Brother – Eugene J. “Gene” Von Hatten – Died 11/07/1996

Brother – Norbert J. Von Hatten – Died 12/24/2010

Sister – Imogene “Emmie” Stallard Walter – Died 1/18/2013.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses, St. Joseph Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association.