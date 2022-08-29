Jacqueline K. Bassen, age 70, of Hoffman passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on February 4, 1952 the daughter of William and Mildred (Williams) Myers. She married Ray Bassen and he survives in Hoffman.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Cathy Wood and husband Terry, Dewayne Bassen and wife Jane, and Randy Bassen and wife Sherri; grandchildren: Jessica Phillips and husband Abram, Elizabeth Wood, Ethan Bassen and wife Deanna, Alec Bassen, Tara Ramey and husband Joe, and Adam Brewer; great grandchildren: Oliva Phillips, Madilynn Phillips, Rylie Clegg, Caden Ramey, Makensie Brewer, and Taylor Brewer; her sisters: Anna Meyers and Sally Atchison; in-laws; Edwin Bassen, Roy Bassen and wife Jean, Carol Stein and husband Stanley.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Myers, father, William Myers, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Edna Bassen; siblings: Marilyn Holle, Pat Carter, William Myers, Mack Myers, Larry Myers, Tom Myers, Dewayne Myers; in-laws: Wilma Terry and husband Hugh, and Clyde Bassen.

Jackie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. She loved listening to music and before her illness, she loved being outside in the warmth of the sun and cutting grass.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

Memorials made in memory of Jacqueline are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

