Jeanette Amanda Wolters, 94, of Aviston, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born January 28, 1928 in Aviston, the daughter of Henry & Rosa, nee Holtkamp, Lohman. She married Leo Wolters May 25, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2022.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Carol (Daryel) Buesking, Nancy (Rick) Purdue, Debbie Ludington, and Jeff (Nancy) Wolters; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann Grapperhaus and Marcella Netemeyer; two sisters-in-law, Florence Lohman and Jeanette Johnson; and numerous nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Andrew Mank; a grandson, Gregory Mank; seven brothers, Alfred, Arthur, George, Walter, Anthony “Buck”, Eugene, and Harold “Butch” Lohman; three sisters, Leola Korte, Dorella Lohman, and Pauline Bolk; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Helen Lohman, Roni Lohman, Pauline Lohman, Monica Lohman, Betty Lohman, Bertha Lohman, Cleopha Lohman, Edward Korte, Delores Lohman, Don Bolk, Rem Grapperhaus, Harold Netemeyer, John Clemens Wolters, Annie & John Niemann, Kathrina Wolters in infancy, Anthony “Tony” & Rosemary Wolters, Clara & Vincent Niemann, Frances & Anton Budde, Frank & Vernieda “Neda” Wolters, Victoria & Alfred Thole, Virginia & Joseph Ripperda, and Edward Johnson.

Mrs. Wolters was a real estate agent and worked at the Highland Garment Factory. She was a member of St. Francis Parish and was a choir member and Eucharistic Minister; she was also a member of the American Legion Post 1239 Auxiliary where she was President from 1987 – 1989.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to the Catholic Ministry to the Sick & Aged and will be received at the funeral home.