Jessica R. Parsons, age 34 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Deceased’s Residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, March 11, 1988, in Breese, IL, the daughter of John and Jennifer (nee Parsons) Cunningham.

Jessica was born at Breese, IL, and grew up in Highland, IL. Graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL, in 2006. Worked as a bartender in Highland, Pierron, St. Jacob, Keysport, Breese, Pocahontas, Millersburg and Jamestown. She enjoyed concerts (Celebration Day and Pink Floyd Tribute), listening to music (Classic Rock n Roll). She was Baptized and First Communion at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Survivors include:

Mother – Jennifer L. (Step Father-James) Bursey, Saint Clair, MO

Daughter – Ryann M. Krotz, Highland, IL

Half Brother – Brandon M. Parson

Half Sister – Jaden Bursey

Half Brother – Jameson R. Bursey

Half Brother – Sean Cunningham

Half Brother – Tristan Cunningham

Nephew – Zeike K. Thueson

Special Friend – Valerie Small, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – John Paul Cunningham.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life, will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Silver Lake Park in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society/Highland Animal Shelter.