Kevin J. Kapp, age 62 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, February 21, 1960, in Highland, IL, the son of Edwin and Mildred (nee Foppe) Kapp.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. He was also a member of Highland Lodge #2470 Loyal Order of the Moose and Madison County Chapter of Illinois Beverage Association.

Kevin was born in Highland, IL; he grew up on the family farm south of town. He graduated from Highland High School where he excelled at basketball. During high school he baled hay for local farmers and did other farm related tasks. He bought the former Ed and Millie’s Tavern from his parents and operated Kapp’s Tavern for over 34 years. His parents had operated it for 20 years prior to him purchasing it. For over 25 years he was with the love of his life, Julie Reaves until her death 3 years ago. Kevin enjoyed bowling and had several 300 games. He also enjoyed playing cards (Euchre & Poker). He had a large garden and canned his own produce. He enjoyed making his own summer and pork sausage. Always active in taking care of his yard and pond; he won the Highland Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lighting prize in 2018. He was a Chicago Cubs Fan. A people person, Kevin always had time for his nieces and nephews, his many friends and the large Kapp family.

Survivors include: Sister – Michelle L. (Robert) Johnson, Highland, IL; Brother – Ronald N. Kapp, Highland, IL; Sister – Juanita P. Bergfield, Auburndale, FL; Brother – Gary R. Kapp, Grantfork, IL; Sister – Sherry L. Rickher, Highland, IL; Brother – Stephen R. (Kathy Ann) Kapp, Greenville, IL; Sister – Kathryn F. (Billy) Edwards, Highland, IL; Sister – Jacqueline L. (Jack) Bange, Keyesport, IL; Sister – Lisa Ann M. (Life Partner – Craig Koberczky) Kapp, Highland, IL; Nieces and Nephews – Thirty; Great Nephews and Nieces – Numerous; 4 Legged Companions – Nobby, Bear and Wrinkles.

He was preceded in death by: Father – Edwin William Kapp – Died 8/05/2000; Mother – Mildred R. (nee Foppe) Kapp – Died 3/05/2008; Life Partner – Julie Louise Reeves – Died 8/16/2019; Brother – Edwin H. Kapp – Died 9/02/2017; Brother – Dale C. Kapp – Died 10/10/2019; Sister – Mary Lee Frey – Died 2/19/2022; Brother-In-Law – Gene R. Bergfield – Died 5/07/2013; Sister-In-Law – Maria U. Kapp – Died 11/26/2020; Son-In-Law – Walter R. “Wally” Frey – Died 2/06/2003.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Hospice of Southern Illinois or Highland Animal Shelter.