Marcella A. “Marcie” Jansen, age 102, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare & Senior Living.

She was born July 22, 1920 in Breese, a daughter of the late Herman and Caroline, nee Schmitz, Jansen.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Willard Jansen and cousins, Flo Isert and Viola Husmann.

Marcie is survived by her cousins, Margie Isert, Richard Isert, and David Isert, all of Highland, and Dennis Husmann and Diane Husmann, both of Belleville.

Marcie was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. She enjoyed cooking, baking, decorating for special occasions, sewing, crocheting, quilting, oil painting, and loved to be a hostess.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or HSHS Home Care & Hospice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.