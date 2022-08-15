Marlene A. (Fischer) Maschhoff, 88, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 11, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital, from injuries she sustained in a car accident on August 6, 2022.

Marlene was born February 11,1934 at home on her parents’ farm near Streeter ND. She was baptized on May 6, 1934, the first weekend that the weather allowed her parents, Alvina and Edward Fischer, to finally travel the road to Streeter. Marlene was confirmed on April 4, 1948, with the confirmation verse Matthew 28, verse 20.

On July 25, 1954, she married Wayne A. Maschhoff in Sacramento, CA, and he survives. She worked as a secretary for the U.S. Air Force in Duluth, MN for two years while Wayne was stationed at the Duluth Air Force Base. In 1956, she and Wayne moved to their rural Carlyle, IL farm.

She worked alongside Wayne at their farm, as well as serving as the bookkeeper for Cash Co-op for 33 years. In 1979, she and Wayne co-founded Maschhoff Pork Farm Inc., along with their sons David and Ken. She was an active member of Clinton County Farm Bureau Women’s committee, Illinois Pork Producers Association, Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid, and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

For 15 years, Marlene and Wayne volunteered during the winter months at the Flywheeler Antique Engine Club in central Florida, where they made many new friends and created wonderful memories.

In addition to her husband of 68 years Wayne, she is survived by her children: David Maschhoff and wife Karen, Ken Maschhoff and wife Julie, Marla Lopez and husband Carlos; 12 grandchildren: Josh Maschhoff and wife Angela, Ryan Maschhoff and wife Amy, Nichole Maschhoff and fiancé Peter Chapman, Chelsey Maschhoff and husband Eric Nichols, Cassie Maschhoff, Benjamin Maschhoff, and Sabrina Randolph and husband Kirk Randolph; Sonya Lopez and fiancé Alex Petruszak, Carlos A. Lopez and wife Tara, Alejandro Lopez and wife Christina, Alexia Lopez, and Olivia Lopez. She is also survived by 8 great- grandchildren: Kyler, Brayson, and Zander Maschhoff, Austin and Owen Maschhoff, Estevan Lopez, and Alejandro Jr and Alessandra Lopez; one brother Curt Fischer and wife Jean, two nephews Adam Fischer and wife Rebekah, and Paul Fischer, numerous cousins and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School of Centralia, IL, Trinity Lutheran Church of Hoffman, or St. John’s Lutheran Church—New Minden.

Funeral services are pending at this time and will be posted on the Zierenfuneralhome.com as well as the CaringBridge.org web site.