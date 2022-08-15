Martha Frerker Bateman

Martha Jane Frerker Bateman, formerly of Carlyle, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 84 years. She was born in Breese, Illinois on September 9, 1937, the daughter of Leo B. “Pete” and Helena (Westerman) Frerker.

She married Hershel Walter Bateman on November 26, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada and he preceded her in death on February 26, 2002. Martha is survived by her stepson: Ralph (Sandy) Bateman; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Mary Young and Betsy (E.J.) Cunningham; and 2 brothers: Lee (Diane) Frerker and Tom (Mary) Frerker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Hershel Bateman; 2 stepdaughters: Chris Thompson and Nancy McNary; and a brother: Philip Frerker.

Martha taught elementary grade school children for almost 40 years- teaching in Illinois, Germany (for the Department of Defense), Missouri, Virginia and Nevada where she retired in 1998. She and her husband lived in Las Vegas, Virginia, returned to Las Vegas, retired in Hurricane, Utah in 2000, and later moved to Overland Park, Kansas. Martha enjoyed traveling, golfing with her friends, the Dixie Newcomers, quilting, church activities, craft sewing and “doing lunch with her friends.”

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 A.M. with Fr. George Mauck celebrating. Private interment services will be conducted at Palm Mortuary and Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Mary Church in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail.

Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231 is serving the family.