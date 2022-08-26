Michael C. Cristel, 74, of Highland, IL, passed away, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Highland.

He was born December 3, 1947, to Charles and Catherine (nee Patrok) Cristel. On February 10, 1968, He married Linda Reagan, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL.

Michael graduated from Collinsville High School in 1965 and served in the Marine Corp Reserves for six years. He was an ironworker with Local #392 in E. St. Louis, IL, and a member of the Highland Pistol Club where he enjoyed shooting trap and skeet. Michael also loved to fish and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Cristel.

Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Cristel, Highland, IL; son, Michael E. Cristel, MN; daughter, Laura (Brian) Grady, NV; grandsons, Seth Michael Cristel, Jackson Cristel, and Garet Michael Grady; granddaughter, Isabelle Grady.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s, the Highland Pistol Club or St. Joseph Hospital, Highland.

Funeral Mass: Friday, September 2, 2022, 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, with the praying of the Rosary at 10:30 am.

Memorial Visitation: Friday, September 2, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

