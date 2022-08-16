Neal D. Weiss, age 70 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at deceased’s residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1951, in Highland, IL, the son of Vallie and Rose (nee Korte) Weiss.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Highland, IL.

Born and raised in Highland, attended Immaculate Conception School, St. Paul High School and Highland High School. He worked for Truck Centers, Highland and later for Munie Trucking, Highland. He enjoyed puzzles, fishing and woodworking.

Survivors include: Daughters – Michelle R. (Joe) Dant, Highland, IL; Alicia C. (John) Jones, Highland, IL; Grandchildren – Kelsi J. Dant, Highland, IL; Karli R. Dant, Highland, IL; Cash I. J. Jones, Highland, IL; Colt W. M. Jones, Highland, IL; Kielyn R. Jones, Highland, IL; Step Grandchild – Jillian G. Jones, Golconda, IL; Siblings – Ruth A. (James) Ronat, Highland, IL; Ronald (Chris) Weiss, Milwaukee, WI; Terry Weiss, Greenville, IL; Stephen (Susan) Weiss, Cave Creek, AZ; Donna (Jack) Munie, Pocahontas, IL.

He was preceded in death by: Father – Vallie M. Weiss; Mother – Rose C. (nee Korte) Weiss; Sister-In-Law – Florence Weiss.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Silver Lake Park (Moose Pavilion) in Highland, IL.

Per Neal’s request, his body has been donated to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.